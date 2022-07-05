1 hour ago

The Versatile Personality of Henry Nana Boakye Esq.

Henry Nana Boakye Esq., is a lawyer of high repute with landmark record of joining other lawyers to represent His Excellency the President at the 2020 Election petition.

Widely and affectionately referred to as Nana B, he hails from Kumawu and Juaben all in the Ashanti Region, the bread basket of votes for the ruling party the New Patriotic Party.

With solid executive experience having served as Deputy Executive Secretary for the National Service Scheme, the digitalization and smooth operationalization of the NSS systems is credited to his name.

Currently the Board Chairman for

the National Buffer Stock Company Ltd, he provides strategic directions for the growth of this strategic agency aimed at food security and the maximization of our agricultural and economic resources for sustainable growth.

An excellent party communicator,

a true party man with generational lineage of contribution to this nations’ development through his father, Boakye Mattress, among others.

•Experience and cooperation from the Wings;

Nana B is credited with a smooth working relationship with the other wings during his tenure as National Youth Organizer.

He served diligently under the leadership of the Supremo, Sammy Awuku where he is enviably credited with deputizing the operations outfit of party outfit.

He gave great support to the Womens Wing and the Nassara Wing, where he initiated youth oriented programs in these two directions.

His critical approach in supporting the National Organizer saw an amalgamation and coordination of all volunteer groups leading to a successful execution of election 2020.

•Welfare for Party Officers and support for the grassroots;

Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye presents a perfect blueprint that seeks to resource and attend to the welfare needs of party officers. We indeed cannot break the 8, when the party rank and file are not motivated for the task ahead.

With Nana B’s support for party officers and support in the areas of scholarship, medical support , job employment opportunities, National service placement during his tenure as National Youth Organizer, He is well positioned to replicate same as National Organizer and more.

•The Logistics Man;

Nana B is known to have provided logistics for all youth organizers across the 16 regions. This ranges from Information Technology Centers, vehicles, motorcycles, T-Shirts, paraphernalia among a host of others.

Such is the organizer this party needs to break the 8. An organizer who believes in providing Commanders with the ammunition for battle.

•Relationship between party and government

Nana B has demonstrated a good relationship between the executive government and the party. This relationship has reflected in opportunities for the grassroots.

He most recently was commended by the venerable Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor for his hard work and declared his utmost support for his bid as National Organizer.

•The future of the party ;

The groaning dynamics of this great political party of ours is shifting power to the youth. Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye embodies the hopes of this teaming youth.

A former TESCON President in both UMAT and KNUST, a student leader of his generation in school and a model of hope for all young people who have the believe and desire to serve this party.

He bridges the gap between the first generation of the NPP and the current generation.

“ Let’s support Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye for Progress to break the 8 “