1 hour ago

Governance expert, Professor Baffour Agyeman- Duah has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its relentless resistance against the compilation of the New Voters’ Register.

According to him, the party is only using the cost involved in the new acquisition of the new machines and the time constraint to cover-up their unhappiness with the current administration for removing Charlotte Osei from office.

President Akufo-Addo removed Charlotte Osei and her two deputies from office in 2018 for “misbehaviour and incompetence” on the recommendation of a committee set up by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo. The committee had been tasked to investigate alleged acts of corruption, misconduct and misbehaviour by the three commissioners.

The NDC, in reaction to the removal insisted that the move was politically motivated.

But speaking toABC News, a former United Nations Senior Government Advisor, Baffour Agyeman-Duah posited that the arguments being raised by the NDC against the compilation of a new voters’ register are lame and appear to be sheer excuses aimed at sabotaging the Electoral Commission.

“Mind you, I believe the NDC has never been happy with how the previous electoral commission chairperson, Charlotte Osei was replaced so I think all these have been packed in what is going on. Even though we are not seeing them, they are picking on all kinds of excuses, it’s too costly, there is only one vendor, the time is not conspicuous and all kinds of lame excuses in my view. None of them has mentioned this as part of their grievances and they will not because it won’t fly but I’m talking about what may be fueling their actions,” he said.

The controversy surrounding the compilation of a new register has been topical since last year following accusations by some political parties and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that the Electoral Commission (EC) has not built the needed consensus for compiling the new voters’ roll.

The coalition spearheading the resistance has through various demonstrations registered their position on the EC’s decision.

The EC has however remained resolute in its position. It says the compilation of the new electoral roll will commence on April 18, 2020.

When asked if the seeming political tension due to the lack of consensus toward the exercise had the potential of fuelling electoral violence, Mr Agyeman-Duah said the political parties involved will be ‘guided’ by a common interest of ‘ensuring the sustenance of peace in the country”.

ABCNewsgh