A Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, has explained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s evening broadcasts on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana is aimed at achieving a certain effect.

According to him, although the President would want to deliver the broadcasts early, his schedules do not offer him the time to do so.

Speaking on Metro TV Wednesday, Mr Hadzide nonetheless said the broadcasts were not live.

He said, “the President’s schedule around this time, on this COVID, you have no idea. Sometimes, he is sitting in meetings until late and he’s able to interact with us.

“Those broadcasts at the times they are broadcast also communicates in itself,” he added.

“It’s not like they were recorded days or hours before. So, it’s not a major problem,” he further stated.

When asked why a pre-recorded broadcast could not be shown earlier, Mr Hadzide had this to say: “If you ask me, the timing is just right. When my advice is sought, I will put it at a time which is not ordinary… [so] everybody will know that we are not in ordinary times. I think that doing it in the evening, nine o’clock thereabout is fine.”

President Akufo-Addo prior to and following the recording of the first case of the Coronavirus in Ghana has delivered five broadcasts to announce several measures to curtail its spread.

The broadcasts are usually delivered between the hours of 9pm and 10pm.

Source: peacefmonline