1 hour ago

Former Deputy Transport minister and Special Aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Mogtari Bawa, has expressed worry over what she describes as falsehood peddled against her boss by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a Facebook post, she wondered why the Vice President shows respect to Mr. Mahama when they meet in the open but goes ahead to castigate him on platforms when the NDC leader is not around.

“Each time I see such warm and friendly depictions of mutual respect displayed by our leaders from both sides of the political divide I marvel…"

“If I may ask, how is it that when we meet, in the full glare of others, we put up these shows of mutual respect for each other and yet, the very next moment when you mount your political platforms and he’s no where near you, you launch vitriolic attacks and peddle falsehoods unrepentantly against him?"

“How is it that our politicians aren’t able to be like John Mahama- be humble, courteous, respectful to all, love all and show decorum no matter who and where?” she wrote.

Last week, Dr. Bawumia in a public lecture at Kumasi said former President Mahama run down the Ghanaian economy before leaving office.