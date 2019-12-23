31 minutes ago

Lawyer for Sammy Gyamfi, Edudzi Tamakloe, has been explaining why a meeting between his client and the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over an alleged cyber crime offence has been shelved for tomorrow, 24th December, 2019.

Mr Tamakloe gave the explanation when he addressed the media at the premises of the CID shortly after the CID had informed them of the cancelation.

He said he, together with his client, got to the premises of the CID at exactly 10:30 am only to be told that the meeting had been rescheduled for tomorrow at 11am for some “unforeseen reasons”.

“They (CID) went for a meeting shortly after we got here, and after the meeting we were told the meeting cannot come off and has been rescheduled to tomorrow so we have agreed to meet them tomorrow,” he told the media.

According to him, he suspects that President Akufo-Addo will, today (23rd December, 2019) be paying a visit to the CID, hence the postponement of the meeting to tomorrow.

Mr Gyamfi’s invitation by the Cybercrime Unit of the CID follows a complaint to the department by the Jubilee House for forgery and publication of false information.

Jubilee House’s complaint to the CID, has led to the NDC accusing the Akufo-Addo-led government of trying to intimidate and harass innocent members of the NDC.

