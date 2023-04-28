3 hours ago

More issues are emanating from Nana Ama McBrown’s UTV exit, as the actress has disclosed some new confusions pertaining to her contract with the company.

Nana Ama McBrown, who is currently gearing up for her new show on Onua TV, made an appearance on TV3’s ‘New Day’ where issues relating to her former media station, UTV, were also tabled for discussion.

In the interview with Berla Mundi, Nana Ama McBrown was asked about the fate of her cooking show, ‘McBrown’s Kitchen,’ seeing that she has now been to Onua TV.

Berla’s question follows rumours that UTV had taken her cooking show off air.

Confirming the claims during the conversation with the actress, Berla Mundi ended up unravelling more information surrounding McBrown’s exit from United Television.

This is what ensued:

Berla: Congratulations on your new show, but what then happens to McBrown’s kitchen?

McBrown: I used to work with UTV before my United Showbiz program. It’s my own production.

Berla: Have they stopped showing it? Are those rumours true?

Nana Ama McBrown: Hmm, if you have life, you have everything.

Berla: Are the rumours true?

McBrown: The rumours? Hmmm you see, Berla, I want to move forward.

Berla: What happens to it, because you are still producing?

McBrown: McBrown’s Kitchen has the life. When it comes to cooking shows in Ghana, it is McBrown’s kitchen. Do you understand? It is not dying. Do you understand? I am at a place that I have been welcomed. Why do I have to cry if my show is not shown?

Berla: So, are you bringing it here?

McBrown: I pay for my show at UTV. It is not free. I pay for it. They consider me too sometimes if I am not well. They do some repetitions, but I have signed a contract that I pay. So, if the owners, and producers do not want to give me the airtime again, I don’t know,” she said.

Source: Ghanaweb