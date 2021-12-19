18 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko midfielder, Charles Taylor has urged players in the Ghana Premier League to better their lives anywhere that pays well instead of remaining in Ghana as paupers.

His comments comes after His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu urged the Ghana Football Association to help keep local talents in the Ghana Premier League.

Many players in the Ghana Premier League barely spend more than a season averagely in the league with most of them traveling to anywhere they will get foreign contracts.

Speaking as a pundit on Angel FM's Sports Show, the former player has urged players in the Ghana league to seek to better their lives if even a contract comes from Tunisia as our local league does not pay.

"If after training, the top player in a Premier league club has to walk by the road side while the Team Manager of that team drives past him, how do you convince this player from leaving when he has a deal in Tunisia"

"You're a player in Ghana with your name on radio, TV and in the newspapers. Everyone knows you're a top player but when your mum is sick, you can't help, your wife needs money, you don't have, so what's the use staying here when another country can change your life?" Taylor said.