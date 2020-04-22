1 hour ago

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal and the Gunners may have the edge in a transfer battle for his signature.

According to various reports, Partey has a release clause of €50million (£43.6m) in his Atletico contract. The Liga club are now looking to tie the Ghana international down to more lucrative terms to fend off interest from elsewhere.

Partey, though, has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League, having spent his entire professional career to date with Atleti.

"At the moment, I am happy at my club," he told KweséESPN in 2018. "But in football, you never know when and where you'll be in the next day or year.

"The Premier League is a good league, it's very competitive and has some of the best players in the world," he added. "Hopefully, one day. I would like to play there.

He added: "My agents are on it so I will leave everything for them. For me, I am happy playing football and I will continue to play where I am now until something comes up for consideration."

Mikel Arteta is planning on strengthening his squad during the next transfer window but, earlier in April, noted the financial uncertainty facing football due to the coronavirua pandemic.

"I'm planning two or three different scenarios that we can face," Arteta told Sky Sports. "Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing.

"We have to react daily. We don't know what the financial situation is going to be, we don't know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment."