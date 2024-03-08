5 hours ago

Dominic Danquah, an aide to late deputy finance minister, John Kumah, has weighed in on reports that his boss was poisoned months back.

Social media went into overdrive with the narrative that the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, had been poisoned for political reasons.

The main reference being a broadcast by Onua TV's Captain Smart, who months back claimed Kumah and other members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been poisoned.

In an interview with Accra-based Class FM hours after Kumah's death was confirmed, Danquah eulogized his late boss and wondered why anyone would take his life.

"We weren't expecting anything like that, so when the news came in, it wasn't easy. We have not been able to talk, but no matter what we do, no matter the amount of hours we cry or wail, he is not coming back. God knows best.

"So, whoever had a hand in that, we leave that person to God. There is nothing that we can do, God knows the person and God knows John Kumah was a Godfearing man... so, it was like, poisoned? Why? How? What did he do, what has he done?

"Why would anyone think of poisoning or killing John Kumah? But it is finished, whatever they wanted, they can take it... we know how it happened but just as I said, we cannot do anything about it. God knows best," he stressed.

A spokesperson to the MP also told the media that Kumah died at the Suhum Government Hospital after an ambulance in which he was being transported to Accra stopped over because his situation was deteriorating.

In Accra, he was expected to be flown to Germany for treatment from an undisclosed ailment. He died at the age of 45 and is survived by a wife and six children.