Made-in Ghana campaign ambassador, Emelia Arthur, has been explaining why every Ghanaian must patronise Made-in-Ghana products, especially, food items in this festivity season.

According to her the popular gospel musician, Made-in-Ghana products are quality and affordable.

Below is her full statement:

Statement by the Made-in Ghana Campaign Ambassador, Emelia Arthur on consumptions during 2019 Christmas

Christmas is here again and I am by this urging Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana goods, especially, food items to boost the economy.

As we celebrate the yuletide, drinks, food clothes and shoes would be highly patronized. I take this opportunity to urge you all to buy goods only made in Ghana and not any other country.

Rice, beans, yam, corn, drinks are in abundance in the country at an affordable price.

When we purchase them locally, the money stays in the country which will help make our local currency stronger, but if we purchase or patronize the foreign ones, that is where the demand for the dollar and other foreign trading currencies soars and thereby affecting the economy negatively.

I am reliably informed that plans have been initiated by rice millers in the country to get special identification stickers to differentiate Ghana rice from those imported.

The Association in collaborating with the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) are set to roll out this initiative as the campaign for the consumption of local rice intensifies and I believe it is a good initiative that needs that support of all.

Currently, a dollar is being bought for 5.73 Ghanaian Cedi which is sad and it is as a result of the fact that we don’t consume our own products.

Let us eat what we grow and produce to help the development of mother Ghana.

God Bless us all.

Merry Christmas in advance.

…sign…

Emelia Arthur

Made-in Ghana Campaign Ambassador

