The General Overseer of the City of Praise Worldwide Prophetic Ministries in Nigeria, Prophetess Patience Akpabio, has advised couples to desist from copulating in the dark.
On her Facebook page, the Akwa Ibom State prophetess said sex in the dark produces children who have different view of the world.
She added that women should learn how to be proud of their bodies.
No more having sex in the dark with your husband. This is 2020, turn the lights on. Children produced in darkness have a different view of the world than those produce in light. Let us light up our world in the bedroom so we can have transparency and positive energy in this world. #argueonyourwall, she wrote.
This is 2020. No woman has the right to sleep with her husband in a dark room. The man must see the contours of the body. When you sleep in a dark room there is something you are hiding. What is wrong with your buttocks, she asked.
