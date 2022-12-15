4 hours ago

Most travellers to South Africa arrive in the country via the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

One of the most accessible game parks, where you can see the Big 5, as well as most other animals you would like to see on a safari, is Pilanesberg National Park.

You can rent a car at the airport to drive to the Pilanesberg reserve, but if you are tired and especially if it is your first visit to the country, you may not be keen to negotiate the busy roads to the popular safari and holiday destination.

If you require transport to Pilanesberg, a Pilanesberg Shuttle Transfer may be the best alternative that is safe, convenient, and economical.

These shuttle services are carefully planned to carry passengers from any location in either Johannesburg or Pretoria to the park in a quick and efficient manner.

Tour operators like, for example, Mo Afrika Tours, pick up travellers very early in the morning in any address in Johannesburg or Pretoria, including at OR Tambo International Airport.

They will take you safely to the entrance of the Pilanesberg National Park, or even drop you off at your lodge, if you prefer. That may incur some extra costs, though.

The best reasons why you should use a shuttle when you visit Pilanesberg, include the following:

A Pilanesberg Shuttle Transfer is risk free. All the operators that offer shuttles, make sure that a shuttle will operate on the day that you need it. They have fleets of reliable vehicles and teams of qualified drivers that are ready to transport you.

A shuttle service is affordable and economical. Instead of spending a lot of money to rent a vehicle from an agency, putting expensive fuel in its tank and paying high toll fees, you just pay the reasonable fee and receive the best service, without any further stress.

The shuttle transfers are safe. With crimes like high-jacking or robberies often reported on both rural and city roads, you will be ensured of a safe trip to Pilanesberg. Shuttles are in constant communication with their offices for assistance and backup when needed. Vehicles are usually fitted with satellite tracking systems, and crime syndicates are aware of that.

One of the main reasons why a shuttle service is recommended, is convenience. You may be tired after a long flight, or just not at ease about negotiating unknown roads in a foreign country. With a shuttle service, you can sit back while an expert driver takes responsibility to get you to your destination safely.

Comfort is a high priority with all the tour operators. They will offer sanitisers, bottled water, Wi-fi and perhaps even some snacks on board. They will also stop along the road for passengers to refresh and buy some food or curios.

The staff operating the shuttle service take utmost care of your baggage and will make sure that it goes wherever you go.

The bottom line is that you can have peace of mind with no worry at all, while enjoying the safety, security, and comfort and know that you will arrive at your destination in time, safely, without risking your health, belongings or peace of mind.

