1 hour ago

Avery Appiah announced last weekend that he will exchange Feyenoord's youth academy for Ajax's next season. In recent years, various youth talents have opted for a continuation of their career in Amsterdam.

Feyenoord watcher Marcel van der Kraan thinks he knows why the Rotterdam club is losing so many talents to its rival from the capital.

"The answer is simple: money," concludes Van der Kraan on Thursday in a question-and-answer session from De Telegraaf.

"Not a little more, but a whole lot more in all cases. In addition, the parents also have a voice. Business observers talk to talents of thirteen, fourteen or fifteen years mainly with the parents. Ajax has a sloppy 200 million euros on the bank. Feyenoord has no money in the bank and works with a completely different budget. "

"Ajax can offer players unprecedented amounts and his parents are impressed by this", the Feyenoord follower also reports.

However, more issues play a role. "The agent also smells money. Higher salaries and a possible higher transfer fee in the future result in a higher percentage of commission."

Van der Kraan knows that technical director Frank Arnesen attaches great importance to the youth academy and has regular contact with Stanley Brard for education. "Arnesen also feeds his own eyes from day one. He was on the new youth complex every Saturday from early morning until late afternoon until the competition was shut down."

"Arnesen has thus independently created his own image and that is important," emphasizes Van der Kraan in his analysis about Feyenoord.

The Feyenoord watcher sees a big difference with the situation before. "It is striking that he and Brard are on the same page. Arnesen has contact with Brard almost every day and that is greatly appreciated internally. He realizes that in his own training Feyenoord has the greatest chance of financially and sportive to a higher level. That is why he and Brard are investing an unprecedented amount of energy. "