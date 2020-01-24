1 hour ago

Bepokese is one of the best reliable mobile internet access points for connection for the youth of Esaase Bontefufuo in the Amansie West District, Ashanti Region.

At Bepokese, which translates to ‘huge mountain’, people are also likely to enjoy a clear sounding conversation over the phone with a relative or friend.

Youth of the Esaase community regularly trek up the hill to access the internet; at least twice daily for many reasons.

Victor Appiah, a student graduate recently applied for his first job but missed the opportunity to attend a follow-up interview because the potential employer could not reach him.

He had to climb the hill to get access to a strong mobile network connection to make his call.

“The person who sent me through, they called me that ‘Victor, they were looking for you yesterday for an interview and we tried all means but couldn’t get through to you, so this thing has passed away’,” he said.

Others who journey to the apex, do so to try their luck on winning sports bets they have placed online.

Kodjo Fordjour, a former illegal miner, who is now unemployed due to the ban on galamsey, has turned to sports betting because he says getting a job remains a challenge for him.

“I love sports betting but before I can bet, I have to come up here before it goes through.”

Member of Parliament for Manso-Nkwanta Constituency, Joseph Albert Quarm says his outfit is making efforts to bring telecommunications masts to the affected areas.

“We are doing everything to make sure that we restore network systems within this community. When we do that, I'm sure it’s going to boost businesses,” he said.

Esaase might be the first to be connected as some works have already begun.

Until the masts are erected Bepokese remains the haven for sports bettors and other internet users.

