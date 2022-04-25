2 hours ago

Wi-flix, Africa’s fastest-growing online streaming and live TV platform that provides premium and authentic African and foreign content has announced a partnership agreement with ayoba – a super-app made in Africa for the world, to offer a phenomenal streaming experience to ayoba customers.

The partnership forms Wi-flix’s bold content strategy to allow global access to diverse and exciting premium African entertainment on-demand.

With this partnership, ayoba customers can now access Wi-flix’s channel on ayoba to stream premium and authentic movie trailers and clips anywhere, anytime on the app.

Co-Founder of Wi-flix and Chief Operations Officer, Bright Yeboah commenting on this partnership noted that, “Over the years, the way people view and consume content has changed immensely with customers seeking easy ways to subscribe to and enjoy multiple streaming platforms. The partnership with ayoba will make it easy to reach highly engaged customers of over 10 million who can catch a glimpse of their favorite movie clips and epic trailers on Wi-flix channel on the super app”.

Commenting on the partnership, Burak Akinci, CEO of ayoba says: ” It’s a pleasure to welcome Wi-flix to ayoba. We are proud to work this top quality African partner. The Wi-flix channel is already in our top 10 channels for March 2022, so it clear that our users are enjoying their content. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.’

The Ghana Country Director for Wi-flix, Anthony Shaw in a brief remarks said, “This partnership gives millions of new and existing Ayoba subscribers exclusive access to a broad selection of authentic entertainment on the Wi-flix platform. We are thrilled to exclusively partner with ayoba to bring our streaming platform to even more customers as we look to continue to grow our subscriber-base in innovative and compelling ways”.

Since launching in Ghana, the online streaming platform has offered unlimited access to subscribers in Africa and the diaspora over 30,000 hours of blissful entertainment on demand plus 10 Live TV channels available at unbeatable price points anytime, anywhere.

About Wi-flix

Wi-flix is a leading African-based live streaming and subscriber video on demand provider offering authentic, originally African and international content to subscribers in Africa and the diaspora. The service offers premium content at an affordable price point as part of a bold agenda to democratize content in Africa.

Based in the Netherlands and founded by two young Africans with a deep understanding of the continent, Wi-flix is poised to become a leading content provider in Africa and the diaspora.

About Ayoba

Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached millions of users, with current figures showing a monthly active user base of 11.6M. The app offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app.

Ayoba is highly localised and tailored for African and Middle East consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages. Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files and voice notes and can also subscribe to live channels. Family friendly localised content is available through curated channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities as well as a range of games. Ayoba is available for Android users on the Google, Transsion, Huawei and Samsung stores as well as the ayoba website (ayoba.me).

To date Ayoba has over 160 content channels across various categories.

In partnership with MTN since inception, MTN subscribers are benefiting from free data to use ayoba features (with the exception of Benin). Free data allocations can be used for all activities available in the app – including messaging, browsing, gaming and listening to music. Users are advised that voice and video calls are excluded from the free data provisions.

Source: WI-FLIX AND AYOBA