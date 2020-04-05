2 hours ago

A 25-year-old woman has fatally stabbed her husband to death over food.

Joy Indeche killed her husband, Bryan Indimuli, before turning the kitchen knife on heresf and attempting suicide.

The couple is said to have quarreled after a piece of ugali which fell on the floor on Friday night, April 3.

Ugali is a type of maize flour porridge made in Africa.

Indimuli’s father, John Indimuli, said his son complained after Indeche tripped over a chair and the ugali, which she was carrying, fell on the floor.

“My son suspected his wife had taken alcohol, hence her wobbly feet, which led to her tripping over and resulting in the fall of the ugali,” said the deceased’s father.

Enraged by her spouse’s complaints and attempt to cane her, the woman is said to have picked a kitchen knife and drove it into his abdomen repeatedly.

She, thereafter, attempted to commit suicide by stabbing herself. However, she was rescued by neighbours and taken to the Kakamega County Referral Hospital, where she is fighting for her life.

“Her intestines were ripped out,” said Ikoli Assistant Chief Walter Moses Namutali.

The deceased’s father, John Indimuli, told K24 Digital that the marriage between his son and Indeche was filled with unending conflicts.

“One year ago, the two had gone separate ways before reuniting. My son had married Indeche when she had a daughter from a previous relationship. The two would, thereafter, get a son together,” said John Indimuli.

Mzee Indimuli, a police officer in Busia County, says they are planning to bury their son Saturday night within 24 hours in compliance with the county government’s directive on burials during this period of COVID-19 crisis.