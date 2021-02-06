4 hours ago

Josephine Baiden Agyarko, the wife of late former member of parliament for Ayawaso West constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko has passed on from Covid-19 complications MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

She was receiving treatment from Covid-19and appeared to be doing well until relapse leading to her death hours ago.

Family members who spoke to MyNewsGh.com confirming her death, as is usual, requested privacy to mourn.

Mrs. Josephine Baiden Agyarko is survived by her two children with her late husband, who passed on November 2018.

She adds to the list of prominent persons to have succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Source: MyNewsGh