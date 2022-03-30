3 hours ago

The CEO of Exclusive Events, the franchise company for the Miss Ghana beauty pageant, Inna Patty, has said some past allegations levelled against her and her company by some past beauty queens have affected the Miss Ghana brand badly.

According to Ms Patty, the Miss Ghana brand is still in the process of recovering from those wild allegations.

Some years ago, some beauty queens accused Ms Patty of pimping and extortion.

They accused the brand of being a glorified escort company masquerading as a beauty pageant.

Reacting to these claims on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM on Monday, 28 March 2022, Ms Patty told host Kofi Oppong Asamoah: “If somebody came at you with such wild accusations, what would you think? And it is interesting how people will ask about the aftermath but they didn’t think before they joined in the whirlwind”.

“Some media houses joined the whirlwind” because, she explained, “it was exciting, sensational: ‘We will get viewers, listeners, likes, we’ll get to monetise our page.’”

She continued: “You joined in creating that harm, that damage and that’s not being patriotic”.

“When we talk about citizens being patriotic, you stop, investigate and find out because when you dig a little deep, the truth is always there. Inasmuch as there are two, three sides to a story, you’re discerning enough, you’ll always find out what is going on.”

She said the claims “did affect the brand badly; something we’re still trying to recover from but the good news is we decided to take it up legally and I have to be honest with you, it hasn’t been easy...”

She expounded that the legal redress has been difficult because the former beauty queens, who she described as “disgruntled women”, were dodging the court processes but she was optimistic that “justice delayed is never justice denied”.

This year’s Miss Ghana event was launched on 10 March 2022.

The one-off audition will take place on 2 April 2022 at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

To qualify to contest, one must be between the ages of 18 and 26 years.