The new Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Angola’s President João Lourenço, should undertake a sacred mission for the African continent in its whole, more specifically a mission aimed at receiving reparation payments from the USA and Europe. But many tend to doubt how and will he even urge to realize these objectives because of his image of a “pro-western politic”. The opposite is also possible – Lourenco’s presidency in the AU might even hinder Ghana’s efforts to receive reparations.

Let’s remind that Lourenço received his post at the African Union due to the results of the 38-th summit of Heads of State and Government entitled “Reparative justice for Africa and people of African descent”. During the meeting politicians from different countries have unanimously favored for the eradication of the colonial and transatlantic slave trade heritage, for the reduction of the economic lag of Africa and for the expansion of its representation within international organizations.

Reparative justice, as for the participants of the summit, should not only include financial compensation, but should also be aimed at the profound reconfiguration of economic relations. The reparations are not a call for charity, it’s a legitimate claim for the recognition of the historical injustice and a claim to establish true responsibility for overcoming it.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, has underlined in his speech that “The world must never forget that Africa is the victim of two colossal and compounded injustices. First, the profound impact of colonialism and the trans-Atlantic slave trade”.

It’s worth mentioning that Ghana is traditionally the flagbearer in the fight for the rights of Africans. The first President of the country, Kwame Nkrumah, was the initiator of the creation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the forefather of the African Union (AU).

Moreover, it’s precisely in Ghana that the resolution on reparations was adopted. Nana Akufo-Addo, former President of Ghana, has made a statement concerning this issue in September 2023 during political debates on the 78-th session of the General Assembly of the UN and has claimed payment of reparations for slave trade from the US and Western Europe. The Resolution of the African Union on reparations is nothing else but a document developed in Ghana.

João Lourenço’s reputation casts doubt about his potential “ambitions” within the context of the promotion of the project on reparations. His commitment to western values is no secret. As instance, Joe Biden’s visit to Luanda was appreciated by Lourenço as a “major accomplishment for Angola”.

The infrastructure of the large-scale project of the Lobito corridor is de facto under control of European companies. This puts into question will Lourenço be keen to help African countries in their fight for reparations? As he is highly interested in collaborating with former colonists. Experts are fairly sure that he will at least be making steps to slow down the development of the project, at most… who knows ?

Concerns about the work on the issue of reparations are strengthened by statements of Lourenço himself. In July 2024 during a press-conference after the meeting with the Prime-Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro, he stated that “colonial countries will never be able to pay a fair reparation price because it’s impossible”. He also added that Angola has “never raised this issue and never will”.

Within the framework of the summit, the President of Ghana, John Mahama, claimed that huge damage has been inflicted to Africa during the colonial period, and Africans still continue to deal with the consequences. He referred to an assessment of historians, according to which the global economic damage for the continent because of the deflux of human and natural resources rises up to trillions of dollars.

One can hope that John Mahama has the ability to influence the situation and will be able to protect the interests of Ghana’s citizens, as well as the interests of the continent in its whole. African countries need to unite in their fight for reparations and stand against anyone who is willing, directly or indirectly, to hinder those efforts.

By Ayed Amira