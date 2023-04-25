1 hour ago

Over the years, success in the Champions League has taken on ever-greater importance for those fortunate enough to grace such a stage on a regular basis. For some, a European crown would be favored over those up for grabs in domestic competition.

The glitz and glamor of continental action have cast a sizable shadow over all other events, with a transformation from nobody to somebody only completed once a famous jug-eared trophy has been hoisted aloft.

Elite

The cream of European football’s elite has continued to rise to the top in recent times, with Real Madrid enjoying four victories in the space of seven memorable years. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also got in the act, leaving the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain looking on in envy.

More big hitters are back in the hunt for ultimate glory in 2023, with there likely to be little to choose between the last teams standing once odds are drawn up in Champions League final betting – with +225 shots Manchester City currently topping the market.

Among those being left watching on from afar this season, and for more years than they would care to remember, are Arsenal – with the Gunners of north London last gracing Europe’s grandest stage back in 2016-17.

They are, however, back in the hunt for Premier League title glory and appear destined to bring their long wait for a top-four finish in England to a close. Mikel Arteta has worked hard in piecing together a squad at Emirates Stadium that is capable of rubbing shoulders with the very best in the business.

A key component in those plans is Thomas Partey, with the Ghana international bringing much-needed graft and guile to the Gunners’ engine room. His absence is felt when not around, with his experience worth as much as any natural ability.

Partey is well-versed in the demands of Champions League competition and will not look out of place when returning to that party in 2023-24. Back in 2016, while still on the books of Atletico Madrid, he got all the way to the final, only to see the Real Madrid of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos dash his dreams in the cruelest of manners.

The hope at Arsenal is that they will soon be in a position to help right that wrong for a popular member of their ranks. They sold big ambition to Partey when luring him to England from Spain and finally appear ready to start delivering on those promises.

Ultimate

If Partey is to earn another shot at the ultimate prize in Europe, then he will put himself back in contention to emulate the efforts of some illustrious countrymen. Abedi Pele, Ibrahim Tanko, Sammy Kuffour, Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien are the only Ghanaians with Champions League winners’ medals to their names.

That exclusive club would happily throw open its doors to a new member, with it now up to Partey to prove once again that he can turn potential into something more tangible as Arsenal continue their remarkable transformation from hopeful pretenders into serious contenders.