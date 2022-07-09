1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi has departed the club after four years at the club.

This follows the expiration of his four-year contract with the phobians after both parties failed to extend their partnership.

He joined the MTN FA Cup champions in 2018 from then Premier League side Liberty Professionals after an impressive campaign.

During his time at Hearts, he has struggled to make the left-back position his own being a bit-part player for most of his time.

“I say a big thank you to my teammates, my managers and staff of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, and to the fans that supported me.

“My journey with the club has been a great one, full of making history together since I arrived 4 years ago,” William Dankyi notes in an official goodbye statement.

He explained that he is leaving Hearts of Oak to open doors for his growth as a player.

“Continuous growth requires me to forge ahead on my journey. Therefore, my relationship with the club comes to an end.

“It was a great pleasure to create memories together and to win trophies that live on forever,” he added.

He won the league and MTN FA Cup double last season and added the President's Cup and another FA Cup title to his trophy haul at Hearts.

Below is a copy of the statement issued by William Dankyi: