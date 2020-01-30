1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward William Owusu Acheampong has grabbed the headline at his club Ajman of the United Arab Emirates. The Ghanaian has become a household name at Ajman fighting to save his club from going to relegation.

The club are heavily relying on the goals of Acheampong as they strive to survive relegation as he has become their leading goal scorer.

William Owusu Acheampong joined the Arab Gulf side from Belgian side Antwerp and has since been the club's most prolific attacker.

Acheampong moved free of transfer from Antwerp FC to Ajman Club in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE Gulf League is halfway after thirteen match days.

Ajman Club is ninth with fourteen points on fourteen teams. Relegation concerns are not yet over.

He took action twelve times. The former attacker of Antwerp FC scored six goals and also gave four assists, making him a top shooter at Ajman.

The experience forward scored in his side's 3-1 win against Hatta but he is yet to add to his tally having gone three games with a goal.

Owusu has also scored three goals in five Etisalat Cup match for Ajman this season.

With 12 games left to end the season, the lanky forward will play a key role for Ajman who are just six points above the drop zone.