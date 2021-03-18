2 hours ago

Kwesi Okyere Wreidt has been handed a call up by coach of the Black Stars C.K Akonnor for the upcoming AFCON qualifier.

The Holland based striker is making a return to the national team three years after being handed his debut.

He has been named in the Black Stars squad that will play in the 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The former Bayern Munich striker has in the past been overlooked by previous coaches after earning his debut in 2018 under former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah.

Kwesi Okyere has two caps for Ghana since playing his first game for Ghana and will hope to add to his limited caps.

It is a no brainer that Ghana's squad for the two AFCON qualifiers will be populated by local players with most European clubs unwilling to release their players due to COVID-19 rules and restrictions upon the return of their players.

The Williem II striker is expected to make the 23 man squad when coach C.K Akonnor names his squad on Friday.