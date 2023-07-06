2 hours ago

Users of the Windows 11 operating system are encountering significant slowdowns with their SSD drives, leading to decreased performance.

Explore the widespread problem, its impact on data storage and gaming, and the lack of a solution from Microsoft.

Introduction:

Windows 11, the latest operating system from Microsoft, is facing criticism from active users who have encountered performance issues with their SSD drives.

Following the installation of the cumulative update KB5023778, reports have flooded thematic forums, the official Microsoft forum, and social media platforms, highlighting a substantial decrease in SSD speeds.

Tasks that require data storage, such as file transfers and gaming, appear to be particularly affected.

This widespread problem has raised concerns among users, who have observed significant drops in SSD speeds, ranging from 7000 MB/s to as low as 1000 MB/s.

While uninstalling the released updates has been found to restore SSD performance, Microsoft has remained silent on the matter, leaving users in search of a solution.

The Widespread Slowdown Issues :Windows 11 and its impact on SSD drives

Since the introduction of the cumulative update KB5023778, Windows 11 users have grappled with noticeable performance issues affecting their SSD drives.

Reports have flooded online platforms, indicating a widespread problem that hampers data storage tasks and video gaming experiences.

Users have expressed frustration as their SSD speeds experience significant drops, reducing their overall system performance.

These issues have garnered attention due to their impact on user productivity and the immersive gaming experience that Windows 11 promises to deliver.

The Magnitude of the Slowdown: Quantifying the drop in SSD speeds

Tests conducted using the CrystalDiskMark tool have shed light on the extent of the slowdown experienced by Windows 11 users.

SSD speeds that once soared to 7000 MB/s have plummeted to as low as 1000 MB/s, with some users reporting speeds as low as 3000 MB/s.

These findings indicate a substantial decrease in performance, significantly hampering data-intensive tasks such as file transfers and potentially impacting gaming experiences.

The contrast between the anticipated performance of Windows 11 and the reality of the SSD slowdown has left users seeking resolution and answers from Microsoft.

Microsoft's Response and Future Outlook : The need for a prompt solution

Despite the growing number of complaints and reports surrounding the SSD slowdown issues in Windows 11, Microsoft has yet to address the situation or provide a solution.

Users are anxiously awaiting an official response from the company, seeking reassurance that their concerns are being addressed.

The forthcoming July update, which was anticipated to address the issue, appears to offer no resolution to the current problem.

The lack of transparency from Microsoft has left users frustrated and eager for timely updates and fixes.

Conclusion:

Windows 11 users are grappling with significant slowdowns in SSD speeds, impacting their overall system performance and user experience.

The reported drops in SSD speeds have raised concerns among users, particularly those engaged in data storage tasks and gaming activities.

As frustration mounts, the absence of a response or solution from Microsoft adds to the unease.

Users are hopeful that the forthcoming updates will address these issues promptly, restoring the expected performance levels of their SSD drives.

In the meantime, the Windows 11 community awaits Microsoft's acknowledgment and commitment to resolving this widespread problem.