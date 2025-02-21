6 days ago

Despite Microsoft ending support for Windows 7, Mozilla continues to provide security updates for Firefox ESR, ensuring users on older operating systems remain protected.

Windows 7 Lives On: Mozilla Extends Support for Firefox

Mozilla Stands Firm on Windows 7 Support

Although Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 7 years ago, the operating system continues to have a loyal user base. While most major web browsers have ceased compatibility with Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, Mozilla remains committed to offering security updates for its users on these older platforms.Mozilla is continuing to provide security updates for Firefox 115 ESR (Extended Support Release) on outdated versions of Windows, ensuring users remain protected despite Microsoft's discontinuation of support. The company initially planned to end support in September 2024 but has since extended this by six months, citing a significant number of users still relying on Windows 7.

This means that users of Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 can continue to receive Firefox security updates until at least September 2025. Mozilla has also stated that it will review the situation again in August 2025 to determine whether further extensions are necessary.

Firefox Remains One of the Few Browsers Supporting Windows 7

With most web browsers moving away from older Windows versions, Mozilla’s decision to extend support is notable. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and other mainstream browsers have already dropped support for these operating systems, making Firefox one of the few remaining choices for users unwilling or unable to upgrade.

Mozilla’s commitment to its users on older platforms extends beyond Windows. Support for macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14 will also continue through Firefox 115 ESR until September 2025. The browser maker remains open to further extensions depending on the needs of its user base.

Latest Firefox Versions and Availability

A Commitment to Legacy Users

While Firefox 115 ESR remains available for legacy users, Mozilla continues to release new versions for modern operating systems. The current stable release of Firefox is version 135 on the Release Channel and version 128 on the Extended Support Release Channel. Users on supported operating systems can download the latest version from Mozilla’s official website.Despite the industry shift away from outdated operating systems, Mozilla’s continued support for Firefox on Windows 7 underscores its dedication to user security. While the future of Firefox support for Windows 7 remains uncertain beyond 2025, for now, Mozilla is ensuring that those who still rely on the operating system have access to a secure and functional web browsing experience.