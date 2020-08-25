11 hours ago

It was a tale of two Ghanaian players on Tuesday night as Winful Cobbinah's FK Tirana were dumped out of the Champions League round of 2 qualifier game against Red Stars Belgrade at the Arena Kombetare.

Winful Cobbinah started the game while Richmond Boakye Yiadom only watched from the substitute's bench.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder played 73 minutes before he was substituted by Jurgen Vrapi.

Ndubuisi Egbo’s KF Tirana have crashed out of this season’s UEFA Champions League, after they lost 1-0 to Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade, in the second round qualifiers on Tuesday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Tomane in the 62nd minute which was enough to send the 1991 Champions League winners through.

To get to this stage KF Tirana beat Georgia’s Dinamo Tbilisi 2-0 in the first round of the qualifiers.

Victory against Red Star Belgrade would have secured KF Tirana a place in the third round.

And progress from this stage would have seen them advance into the play-offs, which is the round before getting to the group stage.

Egbo’s side featured in the Champions League qualifiers after they were crowned champions of the Albanian League last season.