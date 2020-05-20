50 minutes ago

The management of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba has announced an impending mass burial for 36 unidentified bodies in its morgue.

The move is to decongest the hospital’s mortuary.

Speaking to the media, the Assistant Administrator of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Ebenezer Annor said the public has 21 days to claim bodies of their deceased relatives else they would be buried en masse.

“The Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba intends to embark on a mass burial of about 36 bodies which have not been claimed. These 36 bodies have been in our morgue for more than three months. So we encourage anybody who has an idea of a missing person or any relative who is dead and is in our morgue but has not yet been identified should come and identify the body so that we don’t add it to the mass burial.

Once any family member comes to identify and does so properly, the body will not be added to the ones we intend to burry after 21 days of uncommunication.”