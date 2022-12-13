1 hour ago

Ghana forward Osman Bukari says that the Black Stars can win the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title which will take place in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars played at its fourth FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar where they exited at the group stage after defeats to Portugal, Uruguay, and a win over Korea.

Ghana has struggled to win the AFCON title since last winning it in 1982 in Libya with the closest they have gone being in runners-up in 1992, 2010, and 2015.

Bukari who played in two of Ghana's three matches at the World Cup and scored in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal believes winning the elusive AFCON title is very possible.

According to the Red Star Belgrade winger, Ghana has a young team with a lot of potential for bigger things in future.

When quizzed if Ghana can win AFCON 2024, he said, “Oh Yes, anything can happen. We have to put it at the back of our minds we are going to win AFCON 2024”

“We have a very young team so anything can happen though I’m not 100% sure of Ghana winning it but its football and anything can happen” he told BYT Sports TV.

Qualifiers for the next AFCON which will be held in neighboring Ivory Coast will restart in January 2023 after the tournament was moved to 2024.