Kevin Prince Boateng has won a whole lot of trophies in his career spanning more than a decade and representing more than ten clubs.

But the journeyman has chosen the DFB Pokal trophy he won with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018 as his greatest ever success in football.

The German born Ghanaian has won league titles in Spain with Barcelona, AC Milan but he prefers the German cup triumph over Bayern Munich over all the others.

"It's at the top of my list," he told Sport 1. "The boys were in the final the year before and raved about the mood there. I said all season: Men, we're going to win the cup," he added.

"We had a very strong and disciplined team. Niko (Kovac) has also done an outstanding job. After the semi-finals, I hugged the boys and said: We'll win the thing, regardless of whether we're playing against Bayern.

He continued: "Real Madrid and Barcelona can come together. In the end, we made the impossible possible. We won the thing."

Boateng describes the victory at the Berlin Olympic Stadium as a special one because it was a success he achieved right at his own backyard.

"This title was so special for me because I got it at home in the Olympic Stadium, in my living room," he said. All the people who are important in my life have experienced this.

"After all my story with Germany, the Ballack foul, the love-hate relationship, the bad boy's image, I closed the red ribbon and said: I'm leaving Germany as the boss! I cried so much on the field because it was clear to me that I was leaving Eintracht and Germany. I had to go."