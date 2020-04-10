1 hour ago

The General Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr Frederick Moore has brushed aside the need for the club to own and operate its own newspaper in this current times.

According to the club chief,the most important thing for the club presently is to win football matches and not to publish newspapers.

"Winning on the pitch is what Hearts of Oak is known for not Hearts News. There's an Akan proverbs which goes that we do what is needful before what is appropriate" he told Sikka Sports in an interview.

Hearts of Oak used to have the Hearts news, a newspaper that published and disseminated the club news to its supporters while also generating revenue but it has been defunct for a while now.

With the comments made by the club's CEO, it appears it does not feature prominently o their immediate agenda.