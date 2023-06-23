1 hour ago

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, a former midfielder for the Black Stars, has disclosed that Asamoah Gyan's primary goal was to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Ghana. Gyan, who recently retired from professional football, participated in two AFCON finals with the Black Stars but fell short of clinching the trophy.

Speaking to Connect FM, Agyemang Badu revealed that winning the AFCON was Gyan's ultimate goal and dream for Ghana.

"The African Cup of Nations was his ultimate goal; he wanted to win it for Ghana, and that was his dream."

Badu also acknowledged Gyan's support and influence in his own career, particularly during their time together at Udinese. He shared, "He introduced me to the Udinese board as his younger brother, which greatly helped me settle in. Asamoah Gyan played a significant role in my European career, and I am grateful to him."

Despite reaching the finals in 2010 and 2015, the team finished as runners-up on both occasions.

While Gyan gave his all for the national team, Badu revealed that one of Gyan's closest friends knew that his greatest ambition was to bring the AFCON trophy home to Ghana. However, despite his efforts, Gyan was unable to achieve that feat, which sometimes left him feeling disheartened.

Gyan's retirement marks the end of an era for Ghanaian football, and his dedication and aspirations for national success will be remembered as part of his legacy in the sport.