12 hours ago

As many celebrated the news year day having fun at several outing joints with family and friends, members of WIPE-AWAY foundation in the Savannah region used the day to raise one hundred and five thousands Ghana cedis for the treatment of some tumour, hole in heart and accident patients.

Members of the organisation went from house to house in Bole to raise funds for the patients.

Operations manager of Wipe-Away foundation who led his colleagues on the fundraising campaign, Agrowura Musah Abdul Fatawu told Citi news the foundation has decided to use the new year’s day to work and save the lives of the sick in society.

“We know today is a happy day for most people but there are those who cannot go out to have fun because they are sick and cannot afford their bills, we at Wipe-Away foundation has decided to dedicate this day to help them out,” Agrowura said.

Agrowura Fatawu said members of the foundation who are volunteers will travel across the Savannah region to raise the funds needed to treat the said patients and called on residents of the region to continue to support their course.

He said they have “10 patients to support with GHc15,000.00 in the first quarter of 20201 hence the fundraising drive.”

The Damongo based foundation in November 2020 donated US$10,000 to a hole in heart patient at the Tamale teaching hospital and Hope’s to support several others this year.

Source: citifmonline.com