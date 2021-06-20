3 hours ago

The Women In Sports Association (WISA) has congratulated the new Ghana Swimming Association president, Mrs. Delphina Quaye.

President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore in a message hailed Mrs. Quaye for her landslide victory and advised her to prove to the world that she can lead the Swimming Association to reach greater heights and also promote the sport to become popular.

She said Ghana can win laurels in swimming if there are more international competitions and media attention on the sport.

She appealed to the sports media to support the less financed and little promoted disciplines like swimming.

Mrs. Delphina Quaye polled 27 votes against Mr. Theo Edzie who got three votes to become the President for the next four years.

She is an educationist and a member (only woman) of the new Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Executive Board.

By Elizabeth Alhassan