1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have added another player to their roster with Wisdom Bumekpor the latest acquisition by the club.

Wisdom Bumekpor has agreed on a 5-year deal with his dream team Hearts of Oak.

The midfielder is a versatile and a utility player and very intelligent on the ball.

He is a product of WAFA and a former player of Gye Nyame Fc, a second division side.

The talented midfielder is Hearts of Oak's fourth signing this summer window, following Zakaria Yakubu, Eric Ofori Antwi, and Cameroonian attacker Junior Kaaba.

Hearts of Oak is currently preparing for the 2022/23 football season and have been undergoing pre-season training among others.