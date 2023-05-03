32 minutes ago

Nana Yaa Brefo, a presenter with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) is enraged by the unwarranted comparisons made between her and actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Nana Yaa Brefo explained during a Facebook live broadcast that McBrown is her sister and that the two of them have no problems at all. She questioned why certain Ghanaians would go to such lengths to cause conflict between her and McBrown when there was none.

Nana Yaa's indignation is the result of a recent Facebook post in which she pleaded with her followers and loved ones to boost her numbers whenever she goes live.

"Them talk say Facebook number dey mean a lot, say e dey show say u dey carry the station so why u no dey give me same nos for Facebook or my fans u no dey love me like that or u dey talk say ma b) dam hahahahaha Charlie show me love u dey here plenty," she wrote in pidgin.

However, it appears that some of her followers misunderstood her and therefore criticized her in comment section. While some claimed she was comparing herself to Nana Ama McBrown over the 10k+ viewers on Sunday during the launch of her new show on Onua TV, others branded her as a ferociously jealous person.

But, Nana Yaa Brefo, in response to the remarks, pointed out that those who like fomenting strife among her friends when none exists are "witches."

She claimed that her Facebook post had nothing to do with the high audience for McBrown's show. She also denied accusations that she envied McBrown by stating that the two of them are in their own worldd.

"I try to do my own thing, and I appreciate what I have. I'm not envious of anyone. You like starting fights among Ghanaians; why? Because you like to connect things to people, whenever someone posts something on Facebook, you immediately connect it to other people just because there have been some prior misunderstandings. Meanwhile, what I wrote there was not because of anyone else.

"You are determined to instigate feud between some individuals when there is none. Some of you are witches; what precisely are you looking for? What advantages does beef offer? What benefits are there to causing problems for others? It doesn't help us women, people should stop, because there aren't many female broadcasters in the field," she said.

"....Sometimes you want to create enemies by force, I don't have any issue with McBrown, she's not an enemy and she doesn't consider me an enemy either. She will never think of my downfall and so do I. I'm not competing with her and she's not competing with me. She's in her own world, she has unique qualities I don't have, and I have my own," she stressed.

She argued that Ghanaians should put an end to the pointless conflict because what she actually posted on her Facebook page was to encourage people to watch her show every morning on Angel TV, not to compare or be jealous of anyone in particular.

"Why should I be jealous of someone who works in entertainment when I don't?" We are in different lanes, if I get jealous of her, will they give her show to me or what? Why are some of you able to act in this manner? Stop acting like witches; it's not nice. Let's do things that would promote Ghana and us as a people. I watch Onua TV, including Captain Smart's show, therefore I have no problems with anyone," she clarified.