3 hours ago

Salitas defender has laid into Ashantigold for the use of black magic in their goalless drawn game in the CAF Confederations Cup Preliminary stage game on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium.

"The guy threw that thing into the post but unfortunately, it did not enter the post and I was the first person that saw it so I informed the goalkeeper and he took it and urinated on it" he told Ashh FM.

The home side failed to get a goal despite creating numerous chances on the day and will try to make amends when they travel to Ougadougou.

Polo admits Ashantigold are a very good side but their coach's tactics worked perfectly for them.

"We saw whatever they told us about Ashanti Gold and I will say they are a good side

Our coach told us that if we can hold Ashgold on for the first 15 minutes then they can't score us and that is what did

I will not say Ashgold is a bad side just because they could not score us, they are a very good side"

According to the former New Edubiase defender Ashantigold is a good side but they must also be weary that they were without three key players who had coronavirus.

"Our three best players could not make it to this trip so the coach used Academy players and they did very well so I believe strongly that when they come to add up the team at home we will qualify and I will say we have qualified already".