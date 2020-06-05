1 hour ago

”The compilation of the new voters’ register is a must. No matter what happens, the new register must be compiled,” Deputy Director of MASLOC Madam Afia Akoto has declared.

Speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said we should not delay in compiling the register because the current one is not credible.

Madam Afia Akoto opined we cannot create six new regions and use an old register to organise an election in this country.

She quizzed which stations the regions should be placed under.

”We should not delay in compiling a new register. We should also not take entrenched positions on the issue. Each region should get their special code,” he said.

”We have allowed partisanship to kill the country. Let’s think about Ghana first,” she argued further adding, we have to allow the EC to compile a new register so we prevent any form of chaos.

She expressed strong optimism President Akufo-Addo will be re-elected as president with or without a new voters’ register.

”This is the first president who does not think about what he will get from the next election but the well being of the Ghanaian.”