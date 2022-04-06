1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah says that the Black Stars can qualify from the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar if the right decisions are made.

Ghana has been drawn in group H alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Korea Republic and familiar foes Uruguay.

He says that the team should psyche themselves that Ghana can qualify from the group stages no matter what.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup campaign against Portugal before taking on Korea Republic and Uruguay in the last match.

“We should be asking ourselves questions. Can we qualify from this group? If we can, what’s next? This is where it becomes tough. We should psyche ourselves that no matter who we play, we can beat them and will qualify from this group," he said on Accra based Starr FM.

He further added that “the most important thing is to have visuals of our opponents to determine their tactical play. That’s one way of having an advantage over them. It’s unfortunate we didn’t have a good tournament in Cameroon (AFCON 2021), however with the right decisions I’m convinced we will qualify," he said.

Ghana play Portugal in their first game before they face South Korea and Uruguay in their second and third games respectively and Kwesi Appiah thinks that there is enough time for adequate preparations.

“We’ve got some time before the World Cup. This is the time to move the team forward and prepare well. For me, I think all the teams are beatable and we can go through easily but the most important thing is the preparations towards each game”, he concluded.

It is the fourth time Ghana is making an appearance at the FIFA World Cup after playing in Germany in 2006, South Africa in 2010 and 2014 in Brazil.