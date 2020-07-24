2 hours ago

The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kintampo North constituency, Mr. Kwabena Amoako Frimpong aka Popa has advised former President John Dramani Mahama to withdraw from the 2020 presidential election to serve him from an embarrassing defeat.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the communicator said the unprecedented achievements of President Akufo-Addo is a clear indication that he will be retained as President.

Confident Popa was optimistic that Ghanaians will evaluate the performance of Nana Addo including the free senior high school, the one-district-one-factory, the planting for and jobs and other poverty alleviation policies to retain him.

According to him, Ghanaians would not want to remove the president from office considering his performance and bring in someone who was massively defeated for his "incompetent leadership to come and mess up the economy again as he did when he was in power”.

To him, President Akufo-Addo has maintained a resilient economy, created better opportunities for businesses and unemployed youth even in the face of the challenges confronting us today.

He stressed the need for Mr. Mahama to honourably withdraw from the race and serve the resources he will use for his campaign and invest it in meaningful ventures instead of an election which he has already lost.