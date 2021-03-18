3 hours ago

Suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) now a social commentator Bernard Allotey Jacobs has advised Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen to withdraw from the NPP flagbearership race or forfeit to become speaker of Ghana’s parliament in 2024.

According to Mr Jacobs, it will be very easy for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP to victory in 2024."The NPP should select Vice-President Bawumia as its flagbearer in 2024 for a one-touch victory.”

“The only person who can worry Bawumia is Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen but I think Alan should adopt Joe Biden of America’s style. The leadership of the party must quickly set in to talk to him to withdraw from the race. So they appoint him speaker should they break the 8-year chain, or else what happened in 2008 that cost their victory is likely to happen again,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben.

Meanwhile, other fractions in the NPP are seriously lobbying for Alan Kyeremanten to lead the party in 2024.

However, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto who has been nurturing a presidential ambition on the ticket of the NPP has taken his moves to a new level.

During the weekend, he initiated a private meeting with some top-notch power brokers of the NPP in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

At the said meeting, he made his presidential ambition known to those who gathered, which included some constituency chairpersons in the Ashanti Region.