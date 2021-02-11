2 hours ago

The Supreme Court is set to decide whether or not the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Madam Jean Mensa will mount the witness box for cross-examination.

The lead Counsel for the Petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata had argued during Tuesday's hearing at the Supreme Court that the 1st respondent cannot 'run away' from being cross-examined because she has a constitutional duty to give accounts of what she has done in the conduct of her responsibility.

Speaking to this on Peace FM's The Platform programme, a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised former President John Mahama to withdraw the case if the Supreme Court judges rule in favour of the 1st respondent, Jean Mensa.

" . . in case the judges don't allow her to be cross-examined, I will advise my party to withdraw the case, because Jean Mensa's cross-examination is the crux of the matter and if that is taken away then what else is left?"