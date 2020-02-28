37 minutes ago

The speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has come under immense criticisms from a section of the Ghanaian populace after he threatened the Parliamentary Press corps.

The latest to add his voice to the matter is NDC MP for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, urging Prof Ocquaye to withdraw the threat he made against the media.

Rt. Hon Prof Mike Oquaye, issued a stern warning to members of the Parliamentary Press Corps at Wednesday's sitting.

This follows a complaint from the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to the effect that journalists abandoned proceedings of the House to give audience to the MP for Ellembelle Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah who had concerns about the Energy sector aspect of the President's 2020 State of the Nation Address.

Speaking on the floor of the House, the Speaker indicated that he will not hesitate to declare journalists as strangers to parliament if due coverage is not given to the proceeding of the House by revoking their accreditation.

"It is forbidden if they have any doubt to abandoned the permission given them to cover proceeding in this honorable House and go outside the chamber itself and do some other work....... and I want to let the media know if that which was reported to have happened should happen anymore I will......on the fact that you are here as a guest......any, such act will make you unwelcomed guest...," he warned.

The Speaker is later said to have summoned the Dean of Parliamentary Press Corps and the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament over the conduct of journalists.

Nii Lante who was speaking on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ said it is up to the media to cover what or who they deemed newsworthy.

"I don’t believe anyone has the right to tell the media how to do their work. I’m a Member of Parliament and I know but for the media our activities in parliament will not be known or even seen...

“I think the Speaker should have called the leaders of the press corps first and tell them what went wrong, but with how he (Speaker) handled the case, I think it wasn’t right. If they think whatever is happening in the chambers or outside the chambers is what will give them news I think they have the right to cover it. Sometimes, what happens outside the gallery is more newsworthy than inside. Those who informed the speaker created the problem…I think he should withdraw the threat so that he will rather advise the media,” he urged.