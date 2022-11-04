1 hour ago

Black Stars and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed has shed the light on the immense role the family plays in their lives as footballers.

For many all, they see about footballers is the flashy lifestyles, fancy cars and dating model girlfriends but deep down a lot gets to them.

Many footballers go through a lot of injury hell and torrid moments where many fans do not see or experience the difficulty footballers go through to return to fitness.

The Ajax midfielder in an interview with TV3 revealed that footballers make new friends when they are doing well but their family members are always there to support them in good and bad times.

“Without family, it will be very hard especially in our job because they are there regardless [whether good or bad]. We make new friends when we are doing well but family is important.”

The midfielder endured an injury-ravaged campaign last season as his Ajax career was hindered by countless injury scares but has now returned to full fitness and scoring for fun.