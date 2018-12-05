Former United States President, Barack Obama, on Saturday, shared a list of his favourite music of 2020.
The list, which was shared on Twitter, according to Mr Obama, was compiled with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha” who seems to have a considerable influence on her famous father’s music choices.
The former Commander-in-Chief’s Nigerian pick, Essence, is a single from Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album in which he featured Tems.
Mr Obama’s musical taste touches many genres, from rock (Bruce Springsteen’s Ghosts, Bob Dylan’s Goodbye Jimmy Reed, Jeff Tweedy’s Love Is the King) to pop (Dua Lipa’s Levitating, Jessie Ware’s Remember Where You Are) to rap (J. Cole’s The Climb Back, Travis Scott’s Franchise, Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture) to country (Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over, Ruston Kelly’s Brave).
This comes as a part of Mr Obama’s annual tradition of sharing his favourite entertainment programmes, books, and music from the particular year. Some of the movies from Mr Obama’s movie and TV favourites are Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pixar’s animated movie, Soul, David Fincher’s Mank, the documentary Time, and Higher Ground Productions, Crimp Cramp.
Check out the full list of Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2020 below:
SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy
FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.
NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet
CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee
THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby
GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen
LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole
REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee
DAMAGE- H.E.R.
GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan
SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko
BRAVE- Ruston Kelly
UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku
BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster
LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV
BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller
CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross
STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton
MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG
LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny
ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems
ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala
KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers
SUN CAME OUT- Gunna
REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware
4 My PPL – Goodie Mob
DISTANCE- Yebba
ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz
The last playlist that was released in the summer included Shatta Wale and Beyonce's hit song Already but this time no Ghanaian artist made former President Obama's playlist.
