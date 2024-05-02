8 hours ago

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has swiftly responded to reports suggesting that he was slapped by Davido backstage at a Dubai concert in 2017.

During a podcast on the Breakfast Club, claims surfaced alleging that Davido had physically confronted Wizkid during the event.

But, Wizkid dismissed these allegations as entirely fabricated, asserting that no such incident ever took place.

He clarified that he has never engaged in a physical altercation with Davido and emphasized that the reports were merely products of imagination.

In fact, he expressed a willingness to confront anyone who dares to challenge his strength in a bid to prove he’s not a weakling.

Meanwhile, the two artistes have engaged in a heated online banter over who is a better musician.

Jabs have been thrown and now fans have inherited the ‘beef’ in support of their faves.