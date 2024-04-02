30 minutes ago

Highlife legend, Amandzeba, formerly known as Nat Brew, has stated that his hit song, ‘Wogbe Jeke,’ is a Gospel song.

On a recent episode of TV3's Day Show with Berla Mundi, he argued that gospel music is fundamentally about truth, using his song 'Wogbe Jeke' as an example, which speaks to the creation of humanity by God.

“It's a gospel song. Just where the portion that you heard says, ‘K3j3 jenjensa Nyonm) b) w),’ 'from the beginning, God created us.' So, if I sing as long as God created us, is it not a gospel? Is it not the truth? I'm saying the gospel is supposed to be about the truth,” he said.

Amandzeba Nat Brew also touched on the historical figure Okomfo Anokye, suggesting that if he were a white man, his miraculous deeds, like conjuring the stool from the heavens, would have been recorded in the Bible.

“If Okomfo Anokye was a white man, he would have been in the Bible by now. Yeah. What did he do? He conjured the stool from the heavens. Why didn't he go to, let's say, some shrine in the corner and pull the stool out? He conjured it from heaven. It tells you how powerful we have been,” he added.

He lamented the disregard for native culture and spirituality, which is often dismissed as evil, due to its association with darkness.

He, however, pointed out that it was from darkness that God's creative command brought forth light, indicating the power and potential inherent in the country's traditions and beliefs.

“Our culture, our tradition, have all of these aspects of spirituality in them. But you see, you leave yours because this is the black pot. Oh, it's evil. They say anything black is evil, meanwhile, before God created the earth, there was total darkness. So, out of that darkness came that creativity for him to say that command that let there be light,” he said.

Amandzeba, also known as Nat Brew, is a renowned Ghanaian musician known for his song "Wogbe Jeke," which translates to "We've come afar" in the Ga language.

The song is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and is a staple in Ghanaian music.

Amandzeba's music often reflects his African roots, and he adopted the name Amandzeba, meaning "Tradition Child" or "Custom Child," following the success of "Wogbe Jeke" to honor his connection to African tradition.