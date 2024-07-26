8 minutes ago

Austrian club Wolfsberger AC has announced the signing of Ghanaian international David Atanga.

The 27-year-old forward joins the club on a permanent basis following the expiration of his contract with Belgian side KV Oostende.

Atanga has signed a two-year contract with Wolfsberger AC, which includes an option for a further year.

His arrival is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to Wolfsberger’s squad as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

The Ghanaian winger is no stranger to Austrian football.

He began his European career with Red Bull Salzburg in January 2015, spending the initial period on loan at FC Liefering.

He also made appearances for FC Red Bull Salzburg in the Bundesliga and in Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

Over the years, Atanga has had stints with SKN St. Pölten and Admira Wacker before spending the past three seasons at KV Oostende.

During his time in Belgium, he netted eleven goals and provided two assists in 74 appearances.

Although Atanga has yet to earn a cap with the senior Ghanaian national team, he has represented Ghana at youth levels, including the U17 and U20 teams.

His addition to Wolfsberger AC is anticipated to strengthen their attacking options and contribute to their ambitions in the new season.