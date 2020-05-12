11 minutes ago

English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have a decision to make on their out of favour defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh.

The defender who is yet to make a single Premier League appearance this will have his contract expire by June 23.

Wolves will have to extend his contract or leave him to go on a free transfer.

Ofosu- Ayeh is yet to play any competitive match for Wolves since joiningon a free transfer from German outfit Eintracht Braunschweig due to recurrent injuries.

The Ghanaian international has spent time on loan at Hansa Rostock and Würzburger Kickers in between the period.

Nunu Espirito Santo seem not to rate the experienced defender as he is way below the pecking order.

Matt Doherty is Wolves’ first-choice at right-back while Oskar Buur is back-up for the 28-year-old after being promoted from the reserves, so there’s no room for the Ghanaian.

He has just made just 11 appearances in all competitions in the last three seasons, none of which have come in Wolves colours.

Ayeh has led the most nomadic career, playing for SV Wilhelmshaven, VfB Oldenburg, Rot-Weiß Erfurt, MSV Duisburg, VfR Aalen, Braunschweig, Wolves, FC Hansa Rostock and Würzburger Kickers.