2 hours ago

A devastating incident has rocked the community of Net Link Estate at Kasoa in the Central region.

A mother and her two daughters were found brutally murdered in their apartment.

The middle-aged woman, Alberta Armah Hagan and her daughters were found with multiple stab wounds, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The tragic event did not spare two of Alberta’s other children, 9 months and 6 years, who were found with severe injuries.

The 6-year-old boy is currently in critical condition under Police protection in the hospital, fighting for his life.

The 9-month-old also suffered injuries but is receiving medical care.

The motive behind the brutal attack remains unclear, and the perpetrator is still at large.

Police have begun investigation to unravel the mystery behind the horrific attack and bring the culprits to book.