5 hours ago

A fourth person has died of coronavirus in the UK after the number of cases spiked to 321 today, officials have confirmed.

A woman in her 70s died last night in the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital after testing positive for the deadly disease while she was being treated for other long-term health problems, MailOnline understands.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the death in the House of Commons and said: 'I entirely understand why people are worried'. Chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, confirmed that the patient had caught the disease in the UK.

The death comes just one day after a man in his 60s, in Manchester, became the third person to die since the UK's outbreak began last Tuesday, March 3. A woman in her 70s in Reading and a man in his 80s in Milton Keynes have also died.